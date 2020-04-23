Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center COVID-19 Dashboard Updated; 240 Tests Come Back Negative

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Thursday morning:

278 tests have been submitted

240 submitted results have come back negative

16 test results are currently pending

16 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County

Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.