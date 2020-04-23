Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Thursday morning:
-
278 tests have been submitted
-
240 submitted results have come back negative
-
16 test results are currently pending
-
16 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County
Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center COVID-19 Dashboard Updated; 240 Tests Come Back Negative"