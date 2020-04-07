Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center updates COVID-19 dashboard

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has updated its online COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Tuesday morning,
115-tests have been submitted
71-negative results have been submitted
37- tests results are pending
7-Positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
