Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center updates COVID-19 dashboard

Posted By: Ann Powell April 7, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has updated its online COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Tuesday morning,

115-tests have been submitted

71-negative results have been submitted

37- tests results are pending

7-Positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center updates COVID-19 dashboard"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*