Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 188 tests submitted

Posted By: Ann Powell April 13, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Monday morning:

  • 188- tests have been submitted
  • 157- negative results have been submitted
  • 15- test results are pending
  • 13- positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 188 tests submitted"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*