Memorial Hospital Updates COVID-19 dashboard

Photo Courtesy of Memorial Hospital

Posted By: Ann Powell April 14, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Tuesday morning:

  • 198- tests have been submitted
  • 159- negative results have been submitted
  • 23- test results are pending
  • 13- positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital Updates COVID-19 dashboard"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*