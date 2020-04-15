Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 208 tests submitted

Posted By: Ann Powell April 15, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday morning:

  • 208- tests have been submitted
  • 171- negative results have been submitted
  • 20- test results are pending
  • 14- positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

