Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 264 tests submitted

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday morning:
- 264 tests have been submitted
- 225 submitted results have come back negative
- 17 test results are currently pending
- 16 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County
Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
