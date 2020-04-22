Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 264 tests submitted

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday morning:

264 tests have been submitted

225 submitted results have come back negative

17 test results are currently pending

16 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County

Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

