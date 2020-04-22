Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 264 tests submitted

Posted By: Ann Powell April 22, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday morning:

  • 264 tests have been submitted
  • 225 submitted results have come back negative
  • 17 test results are currently pending
  • 16 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County

Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 264 tests submitted"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*