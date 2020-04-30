Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 355 tests submitted

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Thursday morning:
- 355 tests have been submitted
- 307 negative results have been submitted
- 18 test results are still pending
- 22 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
