Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 355 tests submitted

Posted By: Ann Powell April 30, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Thursday morning:

  • 355 tests have been submitted
  • 307 negative results have been submitted
  • 18 test results are still pending
  • 22 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

