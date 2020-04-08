Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; over 100 people tested

Posted By: Ann Powell April 8, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday morning:

  • 134 tests have been submitted by Memorial Hospital
  • 85 negative tests have been submitted
  • 40 test results are pending
  • 9 Positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; over 100 people tested"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*