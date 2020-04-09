Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Thursday morning,
- 147 tests have been submitted
- 117 negative results have been submitted
- 19 results are pending
- 10 Positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard"