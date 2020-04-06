Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has updated its online COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Monday morning:
96- Tests have been submitted
65- Negative results have been submitted
25- Pending test results have been submitted
7- Positive results in Dubois County
Remember, a patient’s address will determine what county reports the case, not the county where the test was administered.
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates online COVID-19 testing dashboard"