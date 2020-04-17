Mike Braun, Mark Messmer, and Local Mayors To Give Updates on Local COVID-19 Effects

Area leaders will be giving updates on the local effects of COVID-19 next week.

On Monday, April 20th at 3:00 pm, there will be a Facebook Live event with Mayor Denny Spinner of Huntingburg, Mayor Dean Vonderheide of Jasper, State Senator Mark Messmer and US Senator Mike Braun. They will be giving updates to constituents regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the Federal, State and local level.

An event has been created on Facebook.