No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in Jasper on Friday afternoon.

33-year-old Alexander Altmann of Jasper was driving southbound on Newton Street and collided with 44-year-old Tabitha Ochs of Otwell. Police say that Ochs was going northbound, attempting to make a left turn into Holiday Liquors.

Altmann’s 2018 Toyota Rav was a total loss.

Ochs’s 2013 GM truck suffered $10,000 in damages.