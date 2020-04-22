Northeast Dubois School board holds monthly meeting

Northeast Dubois School Corporation had its monthly school board meeting Tuesday night.

Meeting over Zoom, the school board discussed sports, COVID-19, as well as other topics.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of Spring Sports and school activities, the board approved payments to school athletic and academic coaches. Pay for non-certified staff through the end of the year was approved with the end of the year indicated as May 22nd.

Social Worker Paige Mundy received 10 additional days to her contract for the 2020-2021 school year. Mundy will be doing the scheduling for the 7th and 8th-grade students as well as the year-end processes and new student registration for that grade level.

Telemedicine options were also approved to be made available to non-certified staff members.

The board approved the resurfacing of the track. The resurfacing would be done by Leslie Coatings, Inc., which would cost $172,925 to resurface over the summer.

Lunch prices also increased, per state guidance. Kindergarten through 8th Grade lunch would go from $2.00 to $2.15 per lunch, $2.15 to $2.30 per lunch for Grades 9-12, and $3.00 to $3.25 for adult lunches.

Clerk of the Works Gary Bair gave an update of Phase 1 of Northeast Dubois’s infrastructural updates. Bair says that work is currently on schedule.

George Link of VPS gave an update on what is to come next on the school’s updates, showing images of what the high school is set to look like at the end of the project and revealing an overall plan of upcoming changes.

As a late item, it was approved that a hearing for their 2020 project is held at their regular May 19th meeting.