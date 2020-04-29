OFS donates 10,000 face masks to Memorial Hospital

A local hospital has received another large donation to help with local COVID-19 response.

OFS donated 10,000 level 1 face masks to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center on Tuesday afternoon.

OFS Director of Marketing, Molly Prior, says they are happy to help and wants to use their talents to make an impact.

Director of Business Development and Marketing at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Melanie Powell, says they are beyond grateful for the donation and support.

Hospital staff and caregivers showed their appreciation by greeting Prior and the OFS Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ryan Menke with smiles under their masks and signs reading “Thank You OFS for protecting us.”