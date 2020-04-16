Perry County Coroner’s Office Asking Public’s Assistance Identifying Body of Woman Found on Ohio River Bank

The Perry County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman that was found dead in Rome this month.

On April 6th, a Perry County fisherman found a body on the bank of the Ohio River in Rome. Police say no foul play is expected.

The woman is reportedly white and weighs around 150 pounds. Her height is 5 foot 6 inches. Her age is believed to be in her 40s. The woman has dark brown or black hair.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the decedent contact The Perry County Coroner’s office at 812-547-5164 or Tell City Police Dispatch at 812-547-7068.