Pike County Woman Facing Murder Charges in Gibson County Heads Towards First Change of Plea Hearing

A Pike County woman is facing murder charges in Gibson County.

30-year-old Ashley Robling of Petersburg is scheduled to have her first change of plea hearing on Monday, May 11th in Gibson Superior Court.

Robling was charged in the murder of Samuel Bethe in Buckskin. The murder took place on April 19th, 2018.

According to the affidavit, inmates at Gibson County Jail stated that Robling told them that she and her boyfriend, Jacob Wilson, murdered Bethe execution-style.

Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren says that the county has filed a life without parole murder charge for Robling.

Robling’s sentencing hearing is set for June 18th.