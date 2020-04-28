Portion of 3rd Street in Huntingburg closing for tree removal

A portion of 3rd Street in Huntingburg is closing on Tuesday for tree removal.
3rd Street will be closed between Walnut and Geiger Streets on Tuesday, April 28th, from 8 am to 12 pm.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during this time.
For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.
