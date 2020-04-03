Robert E. “Bob” Schuetter, 73, of St. Anthony passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. Bob was born January 15, 1947 in Jasper to James J. & Mary (Lindauer) Schuetter. He married Patricia Hoffman on June 7, 1988 in Nevada.

Bob was a truck driver for 40 years, driving for Ferdinand Furniture, DMI, Kimball and E.H. Hamilton. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Him and his fishing partner, Kenny Hoffman won many Jasper Bass Master’s Thursday night tourneys. They fished all across the country, from Texas to Florida, to Canada. His biggest bass was caught in Florida, weighing 14 lbs 6 oz. He was a member of the German Ridge Cabin Group, Jasper Bass Masters, and the National Rifle Association, and Ferdinand Legion Post 124. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving for six years during the Viet Nam War. Bob was in the Navy Ceremonial Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He participated in the Inauguration of President Lyndon Johnson, and funeral ceremonies for President Herbert Hoover, General Douglas MacArthur, as well as over 600 funerals for service men and women.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia A. Schuetter, two sons, James (Stacey) Schuetter of St. Anthony, and Faron (Tammy) Schuetter of Ferdinand. One daughter, Gerry (Dean) Fleck of St. Anthony. Two step-daughters, Dawn (Chris) Tretter of Ferdinand, and Tracy (Dean) Oser of Santa Claus. 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 2 step-great grandchildren. Two brothers, Tom Schuetter and Dave (Cathy) Schuetter both of Jasper. One sister-in-law, Michelle Schuetter of Jasper. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Larry (Butch) and James Schuetter, sisters, Marla Kreilein, and Phyllis Schuetter in infancy.

Private graveside services will be in Saint Ferdinand Church Cemetery with Ferdinand Legion Post 124 conducting military graveside rites. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.