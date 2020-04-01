Rockport man arrested after 8-hour standoff

A Rockport man is behind bars after an eight-hour standoff.

State Troopers and Spencer County Sheriff Deputies responded to the residence of 33-year-old Eric Hall on County Road 850 West in Rockport this morning for a domestic dispute with shots fired.

Troopers say Hall became agitated for unknown reasons and fired a weapon.

Indiana State Police Hostage and Crisis Negotiators made contact with Hall.

Indiana State Police South Swat Team members made a forced entry and took Hall into custody around 8:30 this morning.

Hall was transported to the Spencer County Jail and charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Police say Hall’s wife had fled the home before the incident.

No injuries were reported.