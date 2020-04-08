Rosalee V. Erny, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on , 2020, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Rosalee was born in Haubstadt, Indiana, on , 1931, to George and Rosa (Mayer) Meyer. She married Vincent Erny on , 1956, in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Haubstadt, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2004.

She was a 1949 graduate of Haubstadt High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Ladies Sodality, the church choir, and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards, music, and attending the grandchildren’s concerts and band events.

Surviving are four daughters, Carla Erny, Karen Erny, Kristi (Brian) Ketzner, and Cheri (Don) Brosmer, and one son, Tim (Kim) Erny all of Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, Elizabeth, Raelyn, Leah, Abby, Jason, and Chad (Vada), and three great grandchildren, Payton, Kendall, and Nolan.

She was the youngest and last survivor of ten children. Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sisters, Freida and Anna Louise Meyer and Margaret Wolfe, and six brothers, Arthur, Albertus, Paul, Harold, Leo Joseph, and Richard Meyer.

Private funeral services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church and SIRS.

