Ruthlean Hill, age 74, of Winslow, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 8:45 p.m., at her home in Winslow.

She was born November 13, 1945, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Jay and Vivian (Evans) Nolan. Ruthlean married John Wayne Hill on January 9, 1963 in Velpen, Indiana. She was a member of Living Faith Church in Petersburg. Ruthlean enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, fishing and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Jeffrey Wayne Hill, 1964, John Wayne Hill, Jr., 1967 and Michael Keith Hill, 2005; two sisters, Yvonne Brown and Rhonda Lynn Carver.

Ruthlean is survived by her husband, John Hill, a daughter, Tamara (Eddie, Jr.) Tisdale of Petersburg; one brother, Keith (Valerie) Nolan of Otwell; by two grandchildren, Brandi Saunders and Justin Lee; seven great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services for Ruthlean Hill will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Velpen. Pastor Don Priest will officiate the service. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com