Second Branchville Correctional Facility inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A second Branchville Correctional Facility inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Perry County Health Department, the inmate is in isolation at the correctional facility.

Local health officials are working with the Branchville Correctional Facility to ensure that all contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.

Anyone who may have been exposed has been OR is being notified about the potential exposure so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.