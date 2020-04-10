Shirley May Schnarr, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:52 a.m. on , 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Shirley was born in a country house in Martin County, Indiana on , 1940, to John William and Florence (Potts) Freyberger . She married Albert Schnarr, her high school sweetheart, on , 1959, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township officiated by Reverend Paul Seneff. They were married for 60 years. He preceded her in death , , 2020.

She graduated from Alfordsville High School in 1958 and attended a business school in Indianapolis for bookkeeping.

Shirley was a homemaker, a bookkeeper, and an amazing cook. She drove a school bus for 39 years for the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools. She was a Luther League youth sponsor and served on the Altar Guild for the St. John’s Lutheran Church.

When she was young, she was a member of Alfordsville Christian Church and then later became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

In Shirley’s early years, she enjoyed square dancing, boating, and Jasper sporting events. Later in life, she enjoyed attending demolition derbies and going on family vacations all over the United States with her husband. One of her favorite vacations was when Albert and her went to Hawaii to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family. She enjoyed watching game shows, sewing, attending covered bridge festivals, seeing the Goldie’s show at Owensboro, Kentucky, playing cards especially Cinch, and spending time with family and friends. Her last international vacation was with the family in Sydney, Australia in 2012.

Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl L. (Terry) Stemle, Jasper, IN, one son, Jerry D. (Patti) Schnarr, Shoals, IN, and three grandchildren, John (Michelle), Joanna, Anthony Schnarr, and two great grandchildren, Michael Eugene and Kyle Luther Schnarr, and one sister, Mary (Dick) Crosby, Loogootee, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was, one sister, Phyllis Freyberger and one brother, John Edward Freyberger.

Private services will be held at the Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home downtown chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Boone Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township or the Gideons International.

