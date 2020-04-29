Spencer County Health Department releases update on COVID-19 cases

Posted By: Ann Powell April 29, 2020

The Spencer County Health Department has released an update on the county’s COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 8 confirmed cases in Spencer County. Five of these cases are “lab-confirmed” and three of these are “clinically diagnosed”.

The Indiana State Department of Health has two classifications of COVID-19 cases:

  • Lab Confirmed- Diagnosed by Health Care Provider AND has a POSITIVE result to and ISDH approved COVID-19 test.
  • Clinically Diagnosed- Diagnosed by Health Care Provider, has symptoms of COVID-19 BUT was either not tested, had a negative test or had a positive test result on a coronavirus test that is currently not accepted by ISDH.

Isolation and Self-quarantine requirements are the same for both classifications:

  • Home Quarantine for 14 days from onset of symptoms
  • At least 72 hours fever-free

Spencer County Commissioner’s Emergency Proclamation 2020-03 states:

  • Court house will remain on limited public access until May 5th, 2020
  • All offices are available by phone, mail, or by appointment
  • Drop box is available for tax payments, court documents, payments, etc.

For the latest COVID-19 cases, visit coronavirus.in.gov or cdc.gov.

Be the first to comment on "Spencer County Health Department releases update on COVID-19 cases"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*