Spencer County Health Department releases update on COVID-19 cases

The Spencer County Health Department has released an update on the county’s COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 8 confirmed cases in Spencer County. Five of these cases are “lab-confirmed” and three of these are “clinically diagnosed”.

The Indiana State Department of Health has two classifications of COVID-19 cases:

Lab Confirmed- Diagnosed by Health Care Provider AND has a POSITIVE result to and ISDH approved COVID-19 test.

Clinically Diagnosed- Diagnosed by Health Care Provider, has symptoms of COVID-19 BUT was either not tested, had a negative test or had a positive test result on a coronavirus test that is currently not accepted by ISDH.

Isolation and Self-quarantine requirements are the same for both classifications:

Home Quarantine for 14 days from onset of symptoms

At least 72 hours fever-free

Spencer County Commissioner’s Emergency Proclamation 2020-03 states:

Court house will remain on limited public access until May 5th, 2020

All offices are available by phone, mail, or by appointment

Drop box is available for tax payments, court documents, payments, etc.

For the latest COVID-19 cases, visit coronavirus.in.gov or cdc.gov.