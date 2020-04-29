Spencer County Health Department releases update on COVID-19 cases

The Spencer County Health Department has released an update on the county’s COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 8 confirmed cases in Spencer County. Five of these cases are “lab-confirmed” and three of these are “clinically diagnosed”.
The Indiana State Department of Health has two classifications of COVID-19 cases:
- Lab Confirmed- Diagnosed by Health Care Provider AND has a POSITIVE result to and ISDH approved COVID-19 test.
- Clinically Diagnosed- Diagnosed by Health Care Provider, has symptoms of COVID-19 BUT was either not tested, had a negative test or had a positive test result on a coronavirus test that is currently not accepted by ISDH.
Isolation and Self-quarantine requirements are the same for both classifications:
- Home Quarantine for 14 days from onset of symptoms
- At least 72 hours fever-free
Spencer County Commissioner’s Emergency Proclamation 2020-03 states:
- Court house will remain on limited public access until May 5th, 2020
- All offices are available by phone, mail, or by appointment
- Drop box is available for tax payments, court documents, payments, etc.
For the latest COVID-19 cases, visit coronavirus.in.gov or cdc.gov.
