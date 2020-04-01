Standoff Currently Taking Place in Rockport

There’s currently an ongoing standoff taking place in Spencer County.

It is reportedly taking place on County Road 850 W in Rockport.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant David Henderson, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 12:30 this morning of a man in Rockport refusing to leave his house. Indiana State Police were called soon after for assistance.

They are currently attempting to have the subject exit the premises peacefully.

No word on what caused the standoff.