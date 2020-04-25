State Doubles PPE Orders, Donations Topping 6.3 Million

Indiana is doubling the amount of personal protective equipment orders.

As of Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb says the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has secured commitments for over 6.3 million pieces of PPE for hospitals, first responders, long-term care facilities, and health care providers treating COVID-19 patients.

This is up from 2.6 million reported on April 13th.

More than 1.17 million items have also been delivered to the Indiana State Department of Health for distribution.

Over 2.9 million of these items, including face masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, goggles, and bottles of hand sanitizer, are made and sourced by 18 Indiana manufacturers.

Indiana businesses and organizations are also donating critical services and supplies.

So far, they have donated 530,694, which is up from 440,000. New contributors include Berry Global, Brooks Life Sciences, Duke Energy, Faegre Drinker Shanghai Office, Indiana State Board of Animal Health, Ivy Tech, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Rose Apartments, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

In total the state has secured more than 2.4 million surgical masks, 1.2 million respirator masks, 963,000 face shields, 720,000 gloves, 143,000 gowns, 10,000 goggles, and 206,000 two-ounce bottles and 80,000 gallons of hand sanitizer through purchases and donations.

Hoosiers with smaller quantities of PPE are encouraged to donate items to the nearest local health department, hospital, EMS agency, nursing home, or other first responder or public safety agency in their community.

To learn more about Hoosier companies across the state stepping up to help in the fight of COVID-19, visit Click Here