The Mad BatterTo Close Permanently Due To COVID-19

The Mad Batter is set to close among the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Announced on their Facebook page last night, the bakery will be closing their doors permanently after April 11th. This is due to the amount of loss caused by COVID-19.

All placed orders for after April 11th will be filled but no more orders will be taken after that date.

Customers will be able to visit the store Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and are able to use gift cards.

View their full statement below:

Hello to all Mad Batter People,

There is no easy way to say this or even really the right way to put it but the month of March and COVID-19 did a good amount of damage to us. It put us in a pretty big hole that we were not prepared for. The month of April is so uncertain and we cannot afford any more loss. With that said, we will be closing our doors permanently after April 11th. We plan on making all of the orders after the 11th but will not be taking anymore orders for after it.

Words cannot describe how this feels. If you would have told me that all of this would be happening 2 months ago, I would have told you it was a good April fools joke. Unfortunately, it is all real. We are able to get ourselves out of our current situation by taking funds out of our own personal accounts. When people say “local businesses need you now more than ever”, they mean it. Every little bit counts. This doesn’t just affect myself by also my employees. Nothing has been harder than to make this decision but to also tell them about it. It is almost just as hard to tell you guys because you are the reason we have been open for over 5 years. That says a lot about a small business.

We are staying open all next week, Tuesday through Saturday 8-12 so you can get your last minute favorites before we say our goodbyes. Whatever you want, we will try to make it. You also have a chance to use up your gift cards too! Thank you to everyone who has supported us through the years. We love you