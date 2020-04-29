Three local companies and organizations donate meals to Memorial Hospital; serve lunch to staff

Three local companies and organizations recently teamed up to Memorial Hospital and staff members fed and ready to fight against COVID-19.

Representatives from Kimball International and The Habig Foundation, along with Tim Flick and staff from Fueled Strength Meals came to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and served up 750 meals to hospital staff for lunch.

Fueled Strength Meals provided the meals with their food trailer and Kimball International staff assisted.

Although the weather didn’t cooperate for an outdoor celebration, there were lots of smiles as leaders from departments throughout Memorial Hospital picked up meals for their staff.