Toyota planning to resume operations May 4th

Toyota is planning to restart production in a few weeks.

The company says they will gradually resume operations the week of May 4th while abiding by federal health and safety guidelines.

Company officials confirmed the date in a statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Beginning the week of May 4, Toyota intends to gradually resume its North American manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.”