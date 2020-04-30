Toyota postponing operations until May 11th

Posted By: Ann Powell April 29, 2020

Toyota is postponing its restart date for another week.

The company will now resume North American manufacturing operations the week of May 11th.

According to a statement, the company made the decision after an extensive review with their supplier and logistics network.

Toyota says they will gradually resume operations while abiding by federal health and safety guidelines and the local and state ordinances where facilities are located.

