TRI-CAP Family Planning Offering Telemed Services Amid COVID-19

TRI-CAP Family Planning is offering Telemed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

TRI-CAP Family Planning clinics offer a wide array of birth control options to protect against unwanted pregnancy. They are also able to provide pregnancy tests and some STD testing. Providers are offering services via Telemed to protect against possible virus exposure of staff or clients.

Family Planning services are provided on a sliding scale fee and all forms of health insurance are accepted. If you don’t have health insurance, TRI-CAP offers free enrollment assistance for Medicaid and Marketplace plans.

To contact TRI-CAP, call their Jasper office at 812-482-2233, extension 144.

For more information, head to www.tri-cap.net.