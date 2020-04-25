TRI-CAP offering free help with enrolling in Medicaid or Marketplace Health Insurance

If you need health insurance or know someone who does, TRI-CAP is ready to help!

TRI-CAP is offering free, local, and unbiased assistance to anyone needing to enroll in Medicaid or Marketplace Health Insurance.

If you recently lost your job, you have a 60-day window to enroll.

TRI-CAP has certified navigators who are trained and experienced in Medicaid and Marketplace enrollment.

TRI-CAP is the lead agency for Covering Kids & Families in five counties of southwest Indiana: Dubois, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. There is no cost for Navigator assistance.

Due to COVID-19, these services are available by phone only.

To make an appointment, please contact Navigators at:

Dubois and surrounding counties: (812)-482-2233, ext 145

Pike and surrounding counties: (812)-354-8721, ext 107

Vanderburgh, Posey, and surrounding counties: (812)-428-2189, ext 1 or 4

Warrick and surrounding counties: (812)-897-0364, ext 120