Two residents, five staff members at Ketcham Memorial Center test positive for COVID-19

Two residents and five staff members at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ketcham Memorial Center Administrator, Kathy Wittmer, released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). which protects the privacy of our residents and staff, who may not want their conditions known. Our medical directors follow all established federal laws We notify families of any change in the medical conditions of loved ones. Our residents are our priority.

As of today, cases of Covid-19, the illness resulting from the novel coronavirus, has been diagnosed in 2 residents and 5 staff members of Ketcham Memorial. The residents and employees are in quarantine. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. Developments are changing day by day, minute by minute. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of everyone at Ketcham Memorial. We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. Our mission has never been more meaningful. Thank you all for your support. We will provide updates regularly. If you have any questions, please email kathy@ketchammemorial.com