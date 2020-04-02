University of Evansville employee tests positive for COVID-19

A University of Evansville employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
University officials say the employee works in the Olmsted Administration Hall and was last seen on the campus on March 26th.
Employees who had direct contact with the individual have been notified and are instructed to self-quarantine until April 9th.
According to the school, all impacted offices, restrooms, and other relevant areas have been sanitized.
