Walmart regulating number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

Walmart shoppers will start seeing some changes this weekend.

Starting Saturday, the store will limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store.

No more than five customers will be allowed for every 1,000 square feet at any given time.

This is roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.

Customers will be admitted on a “1-in-1-out” basis.

Signs will also be posted and employees will be walking around reminding customers of the importance of social distancing while they are waiting to in the store—especially before it opens in the morning.

The store is also implementing a one-way movement pattern through the aisles by using floor markers and direction from employees.

After checking out, customers will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered to lessen the instances of people closely passing by each other.

In the past few weeks, Walmart has also taken additional steps to help keep employees healthy.

They have expanded their paid leave policies, installed sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores, began temperature checks and made sure gloves and masks are available to employees who want them.

Stores are also closing overnight for cleaning and restocking.

For more information, visit corporate.walmart.com.