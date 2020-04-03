Washington Man Arrested For Rape

A Washington Police Department investigation led to a rape arrest.

On March 27th, Washington Police Department put out a Level 3 Felony Rape warrant for 56-year-old Clyde Berry of Washington.

On April 1, 2020, Washington Police Department was advised by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office that Berry had obtained or attempted to obtain a firearm in Vincennes. With the assistance of the Vincennes Police Department, Officers were able to determine what vehicle Berry was in. Later that night, Officers with the Mitchell Police Department and Indiana State Police Bloomington Post located the vehicle at a residence in Mitchell. A search warrant was obtained and Berry was arrested without incident.