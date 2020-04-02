Will Hoge Performance at Astra Theatre Rescheduled for August 15th

Country rocker Will Hoge’s performance at the Astra in Jasper has been rescheduled.

The scheduled performance by Will Hoge on Saturday, May 2 at the historic Astra theatre has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 15.

In addition to the change in date, Will Hoge’s band will now be joining him for this performance. The original act was scheduled to be a solo show by just Hoge himself. However, the new time frame allows for his band to join him. Darrin Bradbury will be the opening act.

The addition of Hoge’s bandmates leads to the second event change. The pricing for this show will now be $25 for reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony with a $40 VIP option.

All tickets that were already purchased for this show will be honored for the newly scheduled concert. A refund for previously purchased tickets can also be obtained by contacting info@thenextact.org.

Tickets are on sale now at www.TheNextAct.org.