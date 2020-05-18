2020 Celestine Streetfest Canceled; Set to Return in 2021

The Celestine Streetfest has been canceled.

Community of Celestine Inc. has decided to cancel the Celestine Streetfest 2020.

This is due to Indiana’s Back on Track Plan preventing festivals until July 4th at the earliest.

The Streetfest was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27th.

The event will return on Saturday, June 21, 2021.

2020 Sponsors have now rolled over to be 2021 Sponsors

A fundraising event may still take place on the weekend of June 27th.