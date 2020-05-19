2020 Dubois County 4-H Fair To Go Virtual

Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to keep youth, volunteers, and community safe, the Dubois County 4-H Council in partnership with Purdue Extension- Dubois County, has elected to have the 2020 4-H Fair Virtually.

Purdue Extension – Dubois County and the Dubois County 4-H Council say that requirements from Purdue University to use PPE, social distancing, temperature checks, and tracking of participants and visitors on the grounds, would make it nearly impossible comply with policy and still provide a positive experience for those involved.

Youth will have the option to exhibit projects virtually via video, photo, and document submission online. Details on project submission and logistics of the virtual fair will be coming soon. Details will be posted in 4honline and on social media. All fair related events on the fairgrounds are canceled.

Dubois County 4-H Fair Week is still set for July 13th through July 17th.