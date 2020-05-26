2020 Ferdinand Folk Fest Cancelled; Set To Return in 2021

The volunteer members of the Ferdinand Folk Festival committee, after careful and thoughtful deliberation, and in light of the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Ferdinand Folk Festival, co-presented by Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, and scheduled for Saturday September 19, 2020.

According to Folk Festival Chairperson Chris James, the decision to cancel this year’s Folk Festival was not made lightly. “We had just celebrated a full decade of the Folk Festival, and all it represents, and were really looking forward to kicking off year eleven with another awesome event in September. However, the group could not determine a satisfactory way of holding an outdoor festival, while accommodating our consistently large evening crowds and also maintaining social distancing controls.”

Brent Sicard, an original member of the Folk Festival committee, acknowledged the fact “that many of our key volunteers, including numerous day-of workers, are in the at-risk age category, and we just could not take a chance with their health, and that of the attendees.”

Merchandise coordinator Randy Vaal, and his wife Melody, noted that the Ferdinand Folk Festival “will come back strong in 2021!” The 2021 Ferdinand Folk Festival WILL take place on Saturday September 18, 2021, at 18th Street Park in Ferdinand.

For additional questions or comments, please contact Ferdinand Town Manager and Folk Festival Chairperson Chris James at 812-367-2282.