25 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubois County

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed another case of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 25 confirmed cases.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that all contacts of the patient have been identified and monitored.

Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.

As restrictions start to ease in the coming week, local health officials are urging residents to practice social distancing to help protect more vulnerable individuals.

Residents are encouraged to practice physical distancing, perform good hygiene, and wear a cloth face covering when around others. #BackOnTrack #InThisTogether