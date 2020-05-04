4 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubois County

As of May 29, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that 4 more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 192 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths Approx. Total Tested 192 4 67 3 1336

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

“The health and safety of our community continues to be our top priority. We need everyone to do their part while we are all on the frontlines of this outbreak,” says Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “By following the guidance and precautions, we can continue to slow the spread of this virus. Please do your part by practicing physical distancing, wearing a cloth face covering when you leave your home, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. “