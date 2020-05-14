42 employees at Farbest Foods in Huntingburg test positive for COVID-19

Farbest Foods in Huntingburg is testing all employees for COVID-19 on Friday.

This comes after the company announced that 42 employees tested positive for the virus.

According to the company’s website, the plant will run as scheduled on Friday, May 15th and Saturday, May 16th but will be closed Monday, May 18th and Tuesday, May 19th.

If you are currently on a Farbest-initiated quarantine/leave because you tested positive for COVID-19 OR you are pending the test result, do not come for testing on May 15th.

Employees are ordered to come at their scheduled time:

✓ 4:00-5:30AM First Shift EVIS

✓ 6:30-9:00AM First Shift BONING and SANITATION

✓ 9:30AM-12:00PM Open for those not at work on the 15th

✓ 1:00-2:30PM Second Shift EVIS

✓ 3:30-5:00PM Second Shift BONING

Employees are asked to bring their Farbest Foods employee ID card OR driver’s license and will be asked for their cell phone number or email.

The Indiana State Department of Health will contact employees by their email or phone number once results are available.

You will be given more information about what happens next after you are tested.

Company officials say that if you do not get tested on Friday, May 15th, you will not be allowed entry to the plant when it opens again on Wednesday, May 20th. You may get tested elsewhere and provide proof of those results if you like. Without any results whatsoever, you will be forced to quarantine for 14 days. This time will be unpaid.

For more information, visit farbestfoods.com