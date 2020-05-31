Anna Mae Wagner, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Anna Mae was born in Ireland, Indiana on August 30, 1927, to Joseph and Anna (Stenftenagel) Schmitt. She married Urban B. Wagner of St. Anthony on November 23, 1946, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. After 58 years together, Urban passed away on May 30, 2005.

After raising their family on their St. Anthony farm, they moved to Jasper. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and their Sodality of the Blessed Virgin.

She was a waitress at the Schnitzelbank for many years and a seamstress for Corbin’s Drapery in Jasper.

Anna Mae was a devoted wife and mother. She loved cooking, attending to her flower gardens, quilting, and making quilt tops, especially the Log Cabin design.

Surviving are four daughters; Marie Berry Dolletzki (Mike) and Rosalie Hartwick, both of Jasper, Ruth Wagner, Ferdinand, and Mary Birk (Terry), Jasper, seven sons; Gary Wagner (Marcia), Don Wagner (Joni), Paul Wagner, all of Jasper, Bernard Wagner (Rita), Roman Wagner (Sheila), both of St. Anthony, Chuck Wagner (Shari), and Amos Wagner, both of Jasper, 20 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way, 12 step-great-grandchildren, two-step great-great-grandchildren; and one brother; Richard “Butch” Schmitt (Betty), Ireland, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was one daughter; Shirley Wagner, six brothers; Anthony, Urban, Othmar, Ralph, Linus, and Leo Schmitt, and two sisters; Bertha Brames, and Caroline Wagner.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Church Cemetery in St. Anthony, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the St. Anthony Church Cemetery Fund.

