Bette Merleen Buening, age 78, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:18 a.m., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born October 9, 1941, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Volley and Dorothy (Sollman) Feltner who both preceded her in death along with her step-parents, Roy Forston and Hilda Feltner; and sister, Sharon Wilson. Merleen worked at Touch of Class in the Huntingburg retail store; and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Merleen is survived by four children, Mason “Danny” Bryant of Huntingburg, Kenny Bryant of Huntingburg, Greg Bryant of Huntingburg and Kim Bryant of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; five siblings, Lena Hughes of French Lick, Elaine hemmer of Huntingburg, Larry Feltner of St. Marks, Roy Forston of Corydon and Bob Forston of Corydon; by (3) grandchildren and (1) great-grandchild.

Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff, Indiana. Pastor Jan Miller will officiate at the service. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com