Carolyn J. Auffart, 75, of Ferdinand, passed away on Friday, May 15th at her home in Ferdinand. Carolyn was born December 11, 1944 in Jasper to Joseph and Esther (Fischer) Schroeder. She married James Auffart on November 26, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on February 22, 1993. Carolyn was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and its St. Anne’s Sodality. She was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Auxiliary Post 124. She enjoyed going to the Derby Dinner Theater and the Casinos. She loved spending time with her grandkids and doing puzzles. Carolyn is survived by five daughters, Denise (Larry) Gaesser of Ferdinand, Pam (Todd) Burris of Franklin, Lynn Auffart and Cheryl (Chad) Bir all of Indianapolis and Marla (Tucker) Vanderbunt of St. Louis, MO., one son, Matt (Lori) Auffart of Ferdinand; four sisters, Kate Labhart of Jasper, Rose Ann (Harold) Sanders of Reelsville. Linda (Dave) Lambert of Evansville and Christine Prior of Huntingburg; two brothers, James (Donna) Schroeder of Jasper and Charlie (Ruth) Schroeder of Greencastle; sister in-laws, Bernetta Schroeder of Jasper, Jeanette Auffart of Ferdinand and Sue Schroeder of Ireland; brother in-law, Bruce Rosbottom of Santa Claus and Joe (Lyra) Auffart of Jasper; grandchildren, Kaylyn Gaesser of Lyndhurst, OH., Kendyll Gaesser of Ferdinand, Paige and Alison Bir of Indianapolis, Zach, Ava and Maya Vanderbunt of St. Louis, Delainey, Easton and Leo Auffart of Ferdinand. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, James; sisters, Norma Mehringer, Rebecca Schroeder and Cindy Rosbottom; brothers, Leroy and Ron Schroeder; brother in-laws, Neil Labhart and Tom Mehringer. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

