Charlotte Ann Wright, 79, of Birdseye, was called home to Heaven May 29, 2020. She was born in Birdseye on May 1, 1941, to Edward Dow and Ethel Dora (Ridenour) Blunk.

Charlotte was a homemaker throughout her life. She raised six wonderful children, all while being the frugal lady we knew. She enjoyed growing her own fruits and vegetables and canning them while ensuring nothing went to waste. She also loved tending to her irises which she had in every color.

The biggest constants in her life were her love of Jesus and her family. She loved to talk about the Lord and truly lived what she believed every day. She never spoke a foul word or let even the worst of times break her faith. In both the good and bad, she always said to just say thank you, Jesus. Charlotte loved her family and always made sure we knew that.

Even with all the wonderful memories of Charlotte, the attribute we‘ll remember most is the love and warmth we felt when she was around. Her generous spirit of giving and always wanting to put others before herself is a reminder for everyone to show empathy towards one another. Her vibrant smile and contagious giggle when she laughed will be greatly missed but kept in our hearts and memories forever.

Surviving are five children, Thomas Eugene, Larry (Mona), Darlene (Kurt) Merkel, Dennis (Shonna) all of Birdseye, Robert (Megan) of Memphis, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Rachel Wright Porter of Bristow; (10) grandchildren, (3) great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Edward; son, Timothy A.; grandson, Zachary K.; and siblings, Walter, Allen, and Melva Blunk.

Private services held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Pastor Bret Eckert officiating. Interment at Mentor Cemetery near Birdseye. www.nassandson.com