Cheryl Lee Moore, 60, of Newburgh, IN, passed away th, 2020 in Newburgh, IN.

Cheryl was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, to John E., Sr. and Ruby M. Hochmeister on , 1959. She was a loving mother of three to Tara, Ryan, and Andrea and a caring “Grammy” of four to McKenzie, Madison, Emmah, and Elle. Cheryl lived for her family and was always there for anyone who needed her presence. You could frequently find her with her family in Huntingburg, at her daughter’s home visiting her granddaughters, regularly on her phone chatting with her son or sisters, and always lovingly manicuring her lawn at home with Oscar.

Cheryl is preceded in passing by the love of her life, Bill Moore, her parents, John and Ruby Hochmeister, and her brother, John E. Hochmeister, Jr. She is lovingly remembered by her surviving sisters, Darlene and Charlie Franzell, Connie and Bob Zimmerman, Beth Ann and Scott Brown, Debra and Terry Betz, and Elaine and Charlie Rice, her brothers, Thomas, Douglas, and Charles and Jane Hochmeister, and her second love, her dachshund Oscar.

With Cheryl’s biggest joy being her granddaughters, in lieu of flowers, the family politely requests contributing to an account created for her girls under CHERYL MOORE MEMORIAL at Fifth Third or by mailing checks made to CHERYL MOORE MEMORIAL to 2805 Boxwood Lane, Evansville, IN 47715.

Funeral services and visitation will be limited due to pandemic precautions. Private services will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com