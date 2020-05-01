COVID-19 creating challenges for local farmers

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has closed schools and workplaces, that does not stop farmers from getting into their fields.

The planting season is underway. And Purdue Extension Office Educator, Kenneth Eck, says farmers are facing the pandemic’s challenges head-on.

Despite these challenges, Eck says that Dubois County is right on schedule for planting season.

According to Eck, 22% of the county’s corn is already planted, and 23% of the county’s soybean crop is in the ground.

Although the planting season may not see significant impacts from the pandemic, for other aspects of the farming market, Eck says it’s a different story.

And gas is not the only aspect affected by the virus. Eck says it’s also causing problems for the livestock industry and packing plants.

To learn more about how the COVID-19 impact is impacting the US food supply, farming market, agriculture, and livestock, visit extension.purdue.edu.