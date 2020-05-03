Cynthia “Cindy” Hochgesang, age 63, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 p.m. on , 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Cindy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1957, to August and Veronica “Fronie” (Brosmer) Hochgesang.

She was a 1975 graduate of Forest Park High School.

She worked at Kimball National for 37 years.

Cindy was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she volunteered many hours helping family clean the church. She was a recipient of their Mother Theresa award.

She enjoyed planting flowers, cooking, baking, decorating, and helping others, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and her very precious nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and her great-great nieces and nephews.

Cindy always put God and others first. She spent her life with a passion to help anyone however she possibly could and encouraged others to do so along the way. Cindy was an “Amazing Blessing” to our family and everyone who got to know her.

Surviving are her significant other, Gerald “Jerry” Young, Jasper, IN, six sisters, Darlene Tuell, Huntingburg, IN, Mary Jean “Jeannie” (Jim) Begle, St. Henry, IN, Janet (Joseph “Junie”)Braunecker, St. Meinrad, IN, Linda, Brenda, and Laura Hochgesang, all of St. Anthony, IN, four brothers, William “Bill” (Carol) Hochgesang, Clarksville, TN, Ernest “Ernie” (Eileen) Hochgesang, St. Henry, IN, Michael “Mick” (Tami) Hochgesang, Birdseye, IN, and Richard “Rick” (Jenny) Hochgesang, St. Anthony, IN, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, August and Veronica “Fronie” Hochgesang,

Private funeral services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, with burial at St. Anthony Cemetery, in St. Anthony, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at